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The scorecard was a tool, not a verdict: we need to solve this together
By Subscriptions,10 days ago
I taught at Moretown for nearly four decades, starting as a paraeducator at Waitsfield, and both my children attended Waitsfield K–6. I worked as administrative assistant at Brookside. My husband was facilities director at Warren for nearly ten years and worked at Fayston before Warren. My mom attended a two-room schoolhouse in Warren and Waterbury High School (1940s-1950s), which is now Brookside Primary. I care about every school and have experience across the district.