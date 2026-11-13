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The Batpod Returns With a Lower Estimate and a Stronger Argument
By Shawn Henry,8 days ago
In June 2023, Propstore asked $1 million to $2 million for a Batpod, and by published accounts the room declined. This December the same motorcycle returns with an estimate of £450,000 to £900,000, roughly $594,000 to $1.19 million at Propstore’s own conversion. In dollar terms, that is about 40 percent lower at both ends of the range. The sale is the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, December 4–6, with the Batpod leading the first day’s session at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, London.