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Five A-State Students Selected for Winthrop Rockefeller ACCLA 2027 Class
By Arkansas State University,8 days ago
Jonesboro, AR – Contributed – The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute has announced its 2027 class of the Arkansas Collegiate Civic Leadership Academy (ACCLA). This cohort of 41 students includes five students from Arkansas State University. A-State students include Logan Cathey, a political science master’s degree student of Jonesboro; Ryan...