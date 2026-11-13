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Today in Collector Car History: Larry Shinoda, the Designer Behind the Sting Ray and Boss 302, Dies (Nov. 13, 1997)
By EL Puckett,7 days ago
On Nov. 13, 1997, Larry Shinoda died at 67 at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, while waiting for a kidney transplant. He was the designer who helped turn Bill Mitchell’s Stingray Racer into the 1963 Corvette Sting Ray, worked on the Mako Shark concepts that shaped the 1968 Corvette, and then styled the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302. Few designers have a hand in collector icons at both Chevrolet and Ford, and that range is why his name keeps surfacing in auction catalogs and Hall of Fame rolls.