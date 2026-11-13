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RRD introduces sustainable packaging and ink innovations
By Steve Katz,8 days ago
RRD has introduced a range of sustainable packaging and printing solutions designed to help brands reduce plastic consumption, improve recyclability and minimize environmental impact. The innovations include the VersaPac FastTrack Paper Mailer, vegetable-oil-based inks, recyclable alternatives to metallic foil and advanced aqueous coatings intended to replace traditional plastic laminations. Among...