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$10,000 State Stipend Available for Eligible Fresno Pacific Teaching Credential Students
9 days ago
Students preparing to become teachers at Fresno Pacific University may qualify for a $10,000 stipend to provide financial support while completing their required student teaching. The funding is available through California’s Student Teacher Stipend Program (STSP), which provides financial support to eligible students enrolled in teaching credential programs. This state-funded...