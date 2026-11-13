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Giving Machine shines light on supporting nonprofits through donations
By Scott Iwasaki,10 days ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites residents of the Wasatch Back to shine some love and support to fellow human beings this holiday season. One easy way to do that is through the Light of the World Giving Machine, which is kind of like a vending machine that benefits programs of various nonprofits, said Parkite and church member Karen Marriott.