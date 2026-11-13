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ePac Flexible Packaging expands in North America
By Greg Hrinya,7 days ago
EPac Flexible Packaging has announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility just outside of Phoenix in Mesa, AZ, USA. This strategic expansion is designed to meet accelerating demand for digitally printed flexible packaging. Plus, it will bring ePac’s turnaround times closer to brand owners in the Southwest and across the continent.