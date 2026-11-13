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Loparex expands, Viking Label & Packaging acquired and more
By Greg Hrinya,7 days ago
Loparex, a global manufacturer of release liner, has officially broken ground on a coater expansion at its Iowa City facility. The project adds coater capability to the site and represents a significant investment in boosting plant reliability and supporting continuous, dependable operations for customers. The capacity investment increases the site’s...