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Trigg County Schools Gives Final Approval For Fifth Grade LifeWise Academy
By Edward Marlowe,10 days ago
Following a short Thursday night presentation and after months of consideration, Trigg County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the trial status of implementing LifeWise Academy through The Way Christian Youth Center — with programming becoming available to fifth graders beginning this January. Crossroads Fellowship Pastor Matt Shown confirmed...