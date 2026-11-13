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Beretta’s New Counter-Drone System Packs Eight Benelli M4 Shotguns Onto A Remote Turret
By Thomas Newdick,9 days ago
Weekly insights and analysis on the latest developments in military technology, strategy, and foreign policy. There is no shortage of ways to shoot down a drone, but putting eight shotguns on a remote-controlled turret is one of the more unusual approaches. That’s exactly what the LIVET Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) brings to the counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) fight, combining a bank of Italian-made Benelli shotguns with AI-driven target tracking and remote weapon operation.