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Former FBI agent warns of “honeypot” tactic as Nvidia faces scrutiny over chip security
By The National News Desk,10 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned following reports of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China, triggering a federal investigation and raising concerns about whether sensitive American artificial intelligence technology may have been compromised. The leadership shakeup comes as Nvidia remains at the center of the...