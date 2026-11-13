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World Aquatics Names Oeiras, Portugal to Host 2027 World Junior Swimming Championships
By Braden Keith,9 days ago
The Jamor National Swimming Pool Complex in Portugal will host the 2027 World Junior Swimming Championships, World Aquatics has announced. Archive photo via IPDJ. World Aquatics has announced Oeiras, Portugal as the host city of its 2027 World Championship event. The meet will be held at the Jamor Swimming Pool Complex near Lisbon from August 16-21, and hosts expect more than 650 athletes from more than 90 countries to participate.