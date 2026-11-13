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Haitian national pleads guilty to trafficking millions in SNAP benefits in Massachusetts, selling donated meals intended for starving children
By Ken Paiva,9 days ago
BOSTON – A Haitian national illegally residing in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars’ worth of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through small retail stores he operated in Boston. According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Saul Alisme has...
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