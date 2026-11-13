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Chatham Township Mails Preliminary Property Revaluation Letters to Residents
9 days ago
Township residents will soon begin to receive notices in the mail from Appraisal Systems Inc, the revaluation company under contract with Chatham Township to assist with the ongoing county-mandated townwide revaluation. These notices will begin to arrive in the coming days and will contain the preliminary assessment results for your property. A sample of the letter can be found at the end of this notice.