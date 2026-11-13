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Audi combines battery management and bidirectional charging
By Michelle Froese,7 days ago
Audi has introduced bidirectional charging capabilities and an updated battery management system in its A2 e-tron electric vehicle (EV). The system combines vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) functionality with coordinated battery thermal management, charging electronics, and software-based energy control. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality is also planned for future implementation. The A2...