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WeaveGrid, Hyundai, and Kia develop smart charging and V2G capabilities
By Michelle Froese,8 days ago
WeaveGrid and Hyundai Motor Group have announced a partnership to develop smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. The collaboration will initially focus on managed charging, also known as V1G, before expanding into bidirectional energy services. The companies are developing a...