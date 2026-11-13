undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Breaking down every F1 team’s financial performance
By Cian Brittle,9 days ago
Since Liberty Media acquired Formula One in 2017, the sport’s revenue has grown by nearly US$2 billion. Last year, revenue increased 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to US$3.87 billion. As a result, the grid is starting to see greater financial returns thanks to increased commercial revenue and prize money, as well as more lucrative sponsorship deals of their own.