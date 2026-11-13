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Houston Dash 2026 player report cards: Sophie Schmidt
By Rudy Segura,8 days ago
We’re continuing our 2026 report card series, recapping each Houston Dash player’s season. Next up is midfielder Sophie Schmidt. Schmidt entered the year knowing her role would primarily be coming off the bench and, perhaps more importantly, serving as a leader in the locker room. Almost a mother-goose type of figure for a young roster, the veteran was someone the younger players could lean on throughout the season.