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Jets News: Wilson Injury Watch Before Bills | Nov. 13
By Phil Sullivan,9 days ago
Friday’s Jets News centers on Garrett Wilson’s status as Buffalo comes to MetLife Stadium. Wilson remained limited in Thursday’s practice while working through concussion protocol, and Omar Cooper Jr. was limited again with an ankle issue. Breece Hall is settling back into the offense after the trade deadline passed, while ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets preferred to keep most of the 2027 roster intact. That leaves Aaron Glenn with the same young core and the same pressure to show progress. David Bailey and the rookie class remain bright spots, but New York is 2-7 after four straight losses. With the AFC East-leading Bills next, this weekend is another measuring stick for a team running out of chances to change the season’s direction.