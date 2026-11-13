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Patriots Instituting New Punishment System for Players
By Michael Gallagher,10 days ago
The New England Patriots went from 4-13 to the Super Bowl in Mike Vrabel’s first season, thanks in large part to one of the league’s best defenses. At 5-4, the Patriots are coming off a 45-27 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the self-inflicted mistakes are starting to pile up. Now defensive tackle Milton Williams is taking matters into his own hands.