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Lions’ Dan Campbell Addresses Jared Goff’s Chest Injury Ahead of Patriots Game
By Avik Das,10 days ago
An international stage awaits the Detroit Lions in Germany, but the injury report drew attention ahead of the Week 10 game. Quarterback Jared Goff’s name appeared on the injury report, as he is reportedly dealing with a chest issue. While his rare place on the injury report raised eyebrows, head coach Dan Campbell addressed it today, hinting whether it would impact playing against the New England Patriots.