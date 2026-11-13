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Padres Predicted to Land Intriguing All-Star in Major Offseason Move
By Matt Levine,10 days ago
The San Diego Padres are one of the more fascinating teams in baseball this offseason, with the organization needing to address multiple holes on the roster. After falling short in the playoffs again, the Padres will be looking to bring in talent to go after a World Series title. But the Padres do have a new ownership group in place, and the big question around them is how aggressive they will want to be.
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