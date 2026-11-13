undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Athletic: What’s at stake in Friday’s Emirates NBA Cup slate?
By John Hollinger, The Athletic,9 days ago
Editor’s Note: Read more NBA coverage from The Athletic here. The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA or its teams. NBA Cup enthusiasts, we have nine games on the slate Friday night. It’s a bit early for standings-watching to see which eight teams (six group winners and two wild cards) will advance to the quarterfinals next month, but some games still have clear implications for their groups.