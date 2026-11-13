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Same-Day Injectable Buprenorphine at Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Runs on Pharmacy Stock and Open Schedules. Its Three-Day Dosing Sequence Departs From the Label.
By Ethan Webb,9 days ago
Kaiser Napa-Solano’s addiction chief described how stocked injectables, flexible staffing, and pharmacy ties let his team start buprenorphine the same day. Missed starts are common: Patients who ask for opioid treatment often skip the first visit or never fill the prescription, and only 15.7 percent of people with opioid use disorder nationally received medication for it in 2025.