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Rinnai launches new residential heat pump water heaters
By Emiliano Bellini,5 days ago
Japanese heating equipment manufacturer Rinnai has introduced a new range of residential heat pump water heaters for the US market. The REHPW series is available in three storage capacities of 189 liters, 246 liters and 303 liters, with a uniform energy factor (UEF) of up to 4.0. The systems use R134a refrigerant and can operate in heat pump mode at ambient temperatures as low as 2.8 C.