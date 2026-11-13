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Gottheimer announces bipartisan bills to expand VA disability benefits for veterans
By Jay Edwards,10 days ago
BOGOTA BOROUGH, N.J. (Bergen County) — U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced three new bipartisan bills Friday, Nov. 13, aimed at expanding disability benefits for veterans diagnosed with certain illnesses after leaving military service. Gottheimer, D-5th District, made the announcement during a Veterans Day roundtable at Bogota VFW Post 5561,...
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