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Microsoft says a faulty network upgrade knocked Outlook and Teams offline
By Marcus Pruitt,9 days ago
Microsoft has traced Thursday’s global Microsoft 365 outage, which cut users off from Outlook, Copilot and Teams, to a fault left behind by a past upgrade that added capacity to its network. By Friday morning ET, the company reported that mail backlogs had shrunk to near-normal levels, though intermittent access trouble and late deliveries could persist.