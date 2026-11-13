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Masdar completes $950 million solar and battery storage project in California
By Ryan Kennedy,7 days ago
The Abu Dhabi clean energy developer and its joint venture partner Terra-Gen have brought the Lockhart complex online, adding 365 MW of solar generation and 173.7 MW of energy storage to the California grid. Applications & Installations. California. Utility-scale. Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar has announced the completion of...
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