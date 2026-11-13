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Hopkinton Select Board to Choose New Police Chief Next Week
By Tyler Lawton,4 days ago
HOPKINTON – The Hopkinton Select Board is expected to vote next Thursday on the town’s next Police Chief after narrowing the search to two finalists. The remaining candidates are Interim Police Chief Scott van Raalten and Westborough Police Lieutenant Clifford Luce. Both were interviewed by the Select Board last week as officials work to select a permanent replacement for former Chief Joseph Bennett.