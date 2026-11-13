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From Maritime to Mystic: Oceanography Student Takes Learn by Doing Across the Country
4 days ago
For Cal Poly Maritime Academy oceanography major Emma Fiala, the classroom this fall looks a lot different than it did during her first year on the Solano Campus. Instead of spending the semester entirely on campus, the sophomore international strategy and security and oceanography major is studying oceans and coastal communities in the field, traveling across the country, meeting with maritime professionals, conducting research and exploring the complex connections between science, policy, history and the people who depend on the water.