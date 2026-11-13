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DHHS revokes license from EMT instructor, alleging misconduct at Lincoln college
By 10/11 NOW,10 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An EMT instructor’s license was recently revoked following allegations of misconduct while employed at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Court documents filed July 17 show that Jozef Kuehn allegedly showed favoritism toward female students, made inappropriate comments and recorded female students with his phone without reason during course instruction at SCC.
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