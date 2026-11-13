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Sodium-ion batteries close gap with lithium-ion as utility-scale storage opportunities grow
By Sergio Matalucci,5 days ago
Sodium-ion batteries are approaching lithium-ion performance in key areas, with commercial cells reaching energy densities of 175 Wh/kg and offering strong low-temperature performance. Silvia Bodoardo, professor at the Polytechnic University of Turin, told pv magazine that utility-scale energy storage represents the technology’s most promising market, as manufacturers ramp up production.