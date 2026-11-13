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Ohio State vs. Northwestern Preview: Buckeyes Look to Show They’ve Learned From Back-to-Back Losses
By Caroline Rice,10 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State doesn’t necessarily need a statement win on Saturday. It needs a statement that it understands what has gone wrong. The Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) return to Ohio Stadium to host Northwestern (6-3, 3-3) after consecutive losses to USC and Oregon left their season in a considerably different place than anyone expected. Ohio State has gone from looking like a potential College Football Playoff contender to a team trying to salvage its postseason outlook over the final stretch of the regular season.