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In case you missed it: Solar stories of the week
By pv magazine,9 days ago
Analysts weigh renewable energy permitting, tax credit odds after Democratic sweep. Washington policy and tax analysts outline Section 45X extension pathways, Foreign Entity of Concern compliance risks, and grid equipment restrictions for solar and energy storage developers following the midterm elections. Silfab Solar resumes chemical operations at South Carolina plant...