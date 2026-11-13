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Texarkana man charged in 2008 killings of mother, stepfather remains unfit for trial after 17 years in State Hospital
By Field Walsh,10 days ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. — Eighteen years after a Texarkana man was arrested in the killings of his mother and stepfather, the capital murder case against him is still open in Miller County, and the latest report from the Arkansas State Hospital says he is not likely to stand trial in the foreseeable future.
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