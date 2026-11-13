undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Griffiths Headlines 2027 Class
9 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women's tennis will be adding a signee from the 2027 class as Edie Griffiths is set to join the Commodores next season. “We are thrilled that Edie will be joining our program for the fall of 2027," associate head coach Jack Findel-Hawkins said. "Her game has boundless potential, and we know that she will be an integral part of the success of Vanderbilt women’s tennis for years to come."