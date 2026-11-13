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Pac-12 Power Rankings Heading Into Week 11
By isaiahdavid,10 days ago
Week 11 is here, and the race for the Pac-12 championship game is starting to take shape. Boise State continues to lead the way, but Texas State made a major jump in this week’s rankings after a statement win over Oregon State. With four teams sitting at 3-2 in conference play, the title race remains wide open as we head into another important weekend of Pac-12 football.
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