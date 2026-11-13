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Women's Golf Inks Two in 2027 Class
9 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women's golf head coach Greg Allen announced the addition of Sahana Chokshi and Zoey Kim on Thursday. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Chokshi is a top 30 prospect in the class of 2027. This season, Chokshi won the AJGA Junior at Old Hickory, shooting a 206 over the three-day tourney. She also finished tied for second at the AJGA Ninja Invitational in September, posting rounds of 67 and 70.