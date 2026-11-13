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A long-lost Pokémon fishing game may have resurfaced (UPDATE)
9 days ago
Have you ever heard of Pokémon Fishing Contest DS? It’s okay if the game doesn’t ring a bell, as it was only available to play at special Pokémon Center locations and special events, and it was only making the rounds for a few months in 2005. Pokémon Co. was using Pokémon Fishing Contest DS for high-score competitions, and the game was never meant for public distribution.