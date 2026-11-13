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This is Claude’s most useful feature, and 99 percent of you are using it wrong, if at all
By Dibakar Ghosh,9 days ago
Vibe coding is all the rage right now. Everyone seems to be using Claude (or ChatGPT) to build alternatives to their expensive software subscriptions. And while that’s a legitimate and powerful way to get value out of your Claude subscription, I feel it’s overshadowing another feature that’s equally useful, if not more so: Computer Use.