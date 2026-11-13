undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
David Crowley Taps Lobbyist, Billionaire’s Son & Political Operative for Transition
By Wisconsin Right Now Staff,9 days ago
Gov.-elect David Crowley campaigned on lowering costs for working families. Then he handed key roles on the Crowley transition team to a hospital system’s chief lobbyist, the son of a hedge fund billionaire who bought a $20.7 million Manhattan penthouse last year, and the Democratic consultant who once defended that son over property tax breaks he collected in two states.
45