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Kehoe demands Illinois governor to review, overhaul commercial licensing after fatal crash
By Maia Orme,10 days ago
Governor Mike Kehoe sent a letter to the governor of Illinois Friday following a semi-truck crash that killed a mother and her two kids in Kansas City. Gov. Kehoe wrote a letter to Governor JB Pritzker Nov. 13 asking him to immediately review and overhaul Illinois’s commercial licensing procedures to “ensure thorough vetting that weeds out criminal illegal aliens.”
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