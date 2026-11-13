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LIVE: ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’|No fatalities after tanker crashes into river cruiser carrying nearly 150 people near Port of New Orleans
By Judy BlackFOX 8 Staff,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: Mayor Helena Moreno says all crew and passengers have been accounted for and there have been no fatalities. 32 people have been hospitalized, but Mayor Moreno says no one is in critical condition. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash. UPDATE...