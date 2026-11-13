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Ferney's Pizza Serves Up Fresh, Affordable Slices from Inside Riverwest Corner Store
By Ben Slowey,9 days ago
“Pizza is a vessel,” chef Brian Cripps says. “It can be anything you want it to be, but the difference between OK pizza and great pizza is time, patience and ingredients.” He runs Ferney’s Pizza, serving up fresh, affordable slices from the back of Clarke Foods (832 E. Clarke) in Riverwest. Cripps describes his approach to pizza as “neo-New York” style, using dough made with high hydration and blended flours. Ferney’s is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
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