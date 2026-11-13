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4 months after fatal shooting, no arrests as investigation remains active
By Dean Hensley,8 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (828NewsNow) — Next week on Nov. 19, it will be exactly four months since a deadly shooting happened on Biltmore Avenue. Most cases are considered cold cases when all leads have been exhausted and when a considerable amount of time has gone by. Although there have been no arrests in connection to the July 19 Biltmore Avenue shooting, the case is far from cold, police told 828NewsNow on Nov. 13.
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