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FDA Approves Perioperative Durvalumab/Enfortumab Vedotin in MIBC
9 days ago
Findings from the phase 3 VOLGA trial support the FDA approval of perioperative durvalumab plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The FDA has approved durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) as neoadjuvant treatment followed by adjuvant durvalumab monotherapy after radical cystectomy for the treatment of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for or have declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy, according to a news release from the agency.1.