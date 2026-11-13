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Scott Bessent blames Howard Lutnick over delayed Nvidia chip curbs for China
By Sumit Jangir,9 days ago
WASHINGTON (Diya TV) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly faulted the Commerce Department on Friday for not restricting Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia customer accused of helping route advanced AI chips to China. His remarks put Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the center of an intensifying dispute over export controls, national security and the government’s handling of warnings about the company.