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Commanders Giants Score: 24-21, Daniels Finds Diggs Late
4 days ago
The Commanders Giants score is final: the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, when Jayden Daniels drove 71 yards in 49 seconds and hit Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left. That is the whole story in one drive — Washington’s season was on the ropes, and its quarterback refused to let it fall.