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8 Chic Animal Print Pedicure Ideas to Give Your Toes a Fashionable Update
By Justina Willie,9 days ago
Self-care may not start with your toes, but it certainly includes your feet, girl! A fresh pedicure is one of those little grooming rituals that can make you feel polished, whether you’re slipping into your favorite sandals or keeping your feet tucked away in boots and closed-toe shoes. And while classic reds, nudes, and pinks will always have their place, sometimes your toes deserve something a little more playful. That’s where animal print nail designs come in. From delicate spots to bold stripes and glossy reptile-inspired patterns, these looks bring a fashionable twist to your regular salon appointment.